Burleson, Leon and Robertson counties were among those added Monday to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's expanded list of counties affected by the recent ice storm in the state’s disaster declaration.
Other counties added were Anderson, Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Falls, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Red River and Shelby.
“As the scope of damages sustained during the recent ice storm becomes clearer, it is important we continue to assist and provide full support to all impacted communities,” Abbott said in a statement. "The addition of these counties to our disaster declaration will ensure Texas communities have all resources available to them as they continue to recover from this storm. I thank [Texas Division of Emergency Management] and our emergency response partners for working to meet the needs of Texans during this recovery process."
People are also reading…
These counties join Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties, which were included in the Governor’s disaster declaration on Feb. 4. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.