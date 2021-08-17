Five candidates, three city charter amendments to be on College Station’s November ballot

The second proposition will ask voters if they would like to add a new section to the city charter which would require city council members to disclose campaign contributions greater than $500 and also abstain from voting on matters that could materially benefit the campaign contributor or business entity in which the campaign contributor has a substantial interest. It would be up to the campaign contributor to identify their business interests. If this change were made, the rule would apply to the council member throughout their full term. The recusal requirement applies only to contributions made to the council member for the position they are currently elected for and not any prior elected positions they have held.