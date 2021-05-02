Emergency Services District No. 1 voters approve sales tax

Voters in Brazos County’s Emergency Services District No. 1 approved implementing a 1.5% sales tax within the jurisdiction on Saturday.

The proposal passed with 150 votes — or 60% — to 72 votes — or 40% — of the ballots cast. Advocates of the proposal said it is designed to generate funds for hiring paid firefighters. ESD1 includes much of southern Brazos County, including Millican and portions of the Wellborn area.

In Robertson County, voters in the Calvert ISD passed a bond proposition that would provide new school facilities and update current facilities. According to unofficial results from Robertson County, 381 — or 64% — voted in favor of the bond, while 212 — 36% — voted against it.

Elsewhere in the area

• In Robertson County’s Hearne ISD trustee, Place 4 race, Donya Moore received 75 votes (73%) to Mark L. Hart’s 28 votes (27%).

• In Grimes County, Rachel Foy was elected to Anderson-Shrio CISD trustee Position 5. Foy received 104 votes (64%) to Lonnie Owen’s 59 votes (36%).