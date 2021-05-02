Emergency Services District No. 1 voters approve sales tax

Voters in Brazos County’s Emergency Services District No. 1 approved implementing a 1.5% sales tax within the jurisdiction on Saturday.
The proposal passed with 150 votes — or 60% — to 72 votes — or 40% — of the ballots cast. Advocates of the proposal said it is designed to generate funds for hiring paid firefighters. ESD1 includes much of southern Brazos County, including Millican and portions of the Wellborn area.
In Robertson County, voters in the Calvert ISD passed a bond proposition that would provide new school facilities and update current facilities. According to unofficial results from Robertson County, 381 — or 64% — voted in favor of the bond, while 212 — 36% — voted against it.
Elsewhere in the area
• In Robertson County’s Hearne ISD trustee, Place 4 race, Donya Moore received 75 votes (73%) to Mark L. Hart’s 28 votes (27%).
• In Grimes County, Rachel Foy was elected to Anderson-Shrio CISD trustee Position 5. Foy received 104 votes (64%) to Lonnie Owen’s 59 votes (36%).
• In Plantersville, Karen Hale received 69 votes (54%) to Carolyn Kurten’s 59 (46%) for the mayoral position. Voters could select up to two candidates for Plantersville alderman. Results in that race are Kimberly “Kim” Allphin, 64 votes (31%); Otis Greenwood Jr., 59 (29%); Sandra Kuta, 56 (27%); and John A. Greenwood, 28 (14%).
• Voters in the Richards ISD overwhelmingly passed a school bond with 212 votes (78%) to 60 votes (22%) against. According to the school district, the bond would add to Richards Elementary and Richards Junior High, as well as lead to the construction of a new multi-purpose gymnasium in addition to other improvements.
• Voters in Bedias passed a proposition 21 votes (95%) to one (5%), and those in Iola passed a proposition 11 votes (85%) to two votes (15%).
• In Leon County, Bryan Rohrer defeated Mia Mullenax for Leon ISD trustee, Position 1. Roher received 185 votes (58%) to Mullenax’s 134 votes (42%). In Oakwood’s city council at-large race, voters could select up to two candidates. Marty Bailey received 30 votes (79%), Katie Johnson received 23 votes (61%) and Andy Innes received 12 votes (32%). Oakwood voters overwhelmingly approved the school district’s bond, with 151 — or 86% — approving and 23 (13%) voting against the measure.
• In Buffalo, 221 voters (92%) selected Jerrod Jones to serve as mayor. Chris Glick received 19 votes (8%). Voters could select two candidates for an at-large city council seat. Dianne Ryder received 168 votes (70%); Tommy Reese, 85 (35%); Gerardo “Jerry” Salazar, 83 (35%); Amanda Henson Harter, 76 (32%); Sam Couch Glick, 16 (7%) and John R. Clements, 15 (6%).
• In Washington County, Brian Hinze received 145 votes (45%); David Warner Sr. received 117 votes (37%) and Boris Jumper Sr. got 57 votes (18%) in the Burton ISD school trustee election.