Education, border security top list of priorities for Texas House District 14

“It’s been named many things, but it’s the same thing over and over, and we need to provide that kind of education to young people who are not going to go to college,” Raney said. “I think we’ve made progress in it; we need to make more progress.”

Both Slocum and Raney said they support legal immigration, but want to see the southern border secured to curtail illegal immigrants from entering the country.

Raney described border security as one of the most important issues facing Texas and the United States.

Calling on the federal government to “take responsibility” for the situation at the border, he said, “Then we can handle the other parts that are dealing with the gangs, the drugs and the human trafficking, which are all deplorable things that are taking place. I’ve been working on that now for multiple sessions.”

His concern, he said, is not with those entering the country legally, but with people from all over the world using the southern border as an entry point, some who may have ill will toward the country.

Slocum said border security is something that is vital to do now.