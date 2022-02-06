Education, border security top list of priorities for Texas House District 14

Education and border security are two of the most important topics for Texas House District 14 candidates John Raney and John Harvey Slocum.
Both candidates have deep ties to Brazos County.
Raney said he moved to Brazos County when he was 13 years, attending Bryan schools before graduating from Texas A&M in 1969.
Slocum, the son of former Aggies football coach R.C. Slocum, was born and raised in Brazos County, attending Bryan schools through seventh grade and graduating from A&M Consolidated High School before going on to graduate from Texas A&M in 1999. He moved to Houston after graduating, but moved back to College Station three years ago after an instant cardiac death episode in April 2019.
Raney, who served six years in the Texas Army National Guard, said his political experience began while at Texas A&M and has included serving as the Republic County Chair in Brazos County. He was first elected to represent Texas House District 14 in 2011.
“I have that experience that is important,” he said.
Raney said he understands how the process works and has developed relationships throughout his time in Austin.
“It has been and is a true honor to serve in the legislature; I enjoy it,” said Raney, who opened the Texas Aggieland Bookstore in 1969. “I feel like I have a lot left to offer. I am open, and I’m ready to serve again in the capacity that I have been.”
Slocum, works in the oil and gas industry with Tally Energy Services and also opened 1860 Italia in College Station, said he has business experience instead of political experience.
“I think it’s important to have a strong leader here in our community that can carry this community with this wonderful university,” he said. “We have a world-class university; we have world-class school systems, and I think we need to have somebody that can lead that and bring business and economic growth and development to our community to where we can keep those kids here. And I think it’s an important time for that to happen. I don’t think that we need to wait and just hope it happens. I saw a spot where I want to take the lead and make that happen for our community.”
Two of the things that are high on their priority lists are supporting public schools and helping the state secure the southern border with Mexico.
With experience in both school districts and two children currently in College Station schools, the 45-year-old Slocum said education is important to him and his family.
“I would like to make sure that our teachers and school systems are taken care of, make sure that we’re doing all we can to recapture dollars leaving this community; make sure they stay here and stay in our school systems,” he said.
Slocum also wants to see more high-tech 21st century career opportunities develop in Brazos County, so fewer students need to do what he did and leave to find career opportunities.
“You see these students graduate and have to leave here and move to San Antonio, move to Austin, move to Dallas,” he said. “… I think we’ve lost out on many businesses to the Austin area, which is asinine to me. I think we’re a better valued, more conservative community. The quality of life here, in my opinion, is as good or better than it is anywhere else. It’s a cheaper place to live than Austin. And I think we need to capitalize on that and bring big business here to create jobs while protecting our conservative values.”
Raney, 74, said he wants the state to look again at appropriations for public schools, saying improving the education system is key to “the continued expansion” of the state’s economy.
“We changed it about two sessions back, made it over $6,000 per student; we need to look at that again,” he said. “Teachers are very, very important elements of our society, and I think they’re somewhat underpaid, and we need to make sure that we have the best qualified people we can teaching our children, getting them ready for adulthood.”
He is also a proponent of vocational training or Career and Technology Education.
“It’s been named many things, but it’s the same thing over and over, and we need to provide that kind of education to young people who are not going to go to college,” Raney said. “I think we’ve made progress in it; we need to make more progress.”
Both Slocum and Raney said they support legal immigration, but want to see the southern border secured to curtail illegal immigrants from entering the country.
Raney described border security as one of the most important issues facing Texas and the United States.
Calling on the federal government to “take responsibility” for the situation at the border, he said, “Then we can handle the other parts that are dealing with the gangs, the drugs and the human trafficking, which are all deplorable things that are taking place. I’ve been working on that now for multiple sessions.”
His concern, he said, is not with those entering the country legally, but with people from all over the world using the southern border as an entry point, some who may have ill will toward the country.
Slocum said border security is something that is vital to do now.
“That’s something, I think, that’s way past due,” he said. “I believe in immigrants and people being able to come to the United States; we were founded on that. I think that’s important, but I think there’s a process to that. I think stopping the illegal migration that we have right now at our borders is vital.”
One of the challenges Slocum said he sees in the local community is making sure the cities of Bryan and College Station work closely together.
“I think if we can get those two organizations to work close that we all grow better together,” he said. “That would certainly be a priority. I think that directly correlates with the lack of leadership we’ve had. And with that, I think making sure that Texas A&M is represented well would be top of my priorities; to make sure that the legislation and the needs of that university are carried from a local legislator, and that power and the ability to grow relationships.”
A challenge Raney said he would like to see addressed in the state and the country is increased support for law enforcement officers.
“We need to make sure that our police force is supported, that everybody in the community supports them,” he said. “I’m happy to support our police officers. I think they do a wonderful job. We have not had problems here in Bryan-College Station that they’ve had in other areas of the state, and I’m proud of that. That says a lot about our citizenry, the way they feel about law enforcement. I’m happy that the people in Bryan-College Station respect police officers.”
Both candidates described the community as a great place to live and want to see that continue.
“I think, for the most part, things are good today,” Slocum said. “We’re leading for today to benefit tomorrow, and while things are good, we need to make sure that there’s a leader and people leading that can move that forward.”
One thing Raney wants to continue, he said, is keeping an open line of communication with Brazos County residents, whether it is talking about a bill or navigating “the maze” of government when renewing a driver’s license.
“I don’t care whether you’re Republican or Democrat, Black, white, green, purple; it doesn’t make any difference to me. If you need to talk to me, I am available,” he said. And I have made that something that I have believed in since the first day I was elected in and prior to that.”
Early voting for the March 1 primary begins Feb. 14.