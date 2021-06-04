David Levine to run for College Station City Council Place 6

College Station entrepreneur David Levine has announced his plans to run for College Station City Council Place 6.

The seat is currently held by council member Dennis Maloney.

In a statement, Levine said he made College Station his home 13 years ago. He added that he helped launch multiple small businesses and move two auto brands from Bryan to College Station.

Levine expressed concern about some city council members’ impacts on economic mobility, job creation and private property rights.

“The values and integrity of College Station are at stake, and I am running to preserve them,” his announcement reads. “It is time to put our community first and end the bureaucracy that plagues the economic potential of our community.”

College Station’s council is made up of a mayor and six city council members who are elected at large. This year, places 4 and 6 will be on the ballot. Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha holds the Place 4 seat, which she was elected into in November following a nearly one-year-long campaign for the spot.

Place 4 and 6 will be the last of the city’s three-year terms, since College Station is moving toward four-year terms.