Cunha, Wright focus on future in City Council Place 4 race

Wright said someone asked him what made him mad enough to run for the Place 4 seat; however, his campaign is not out of anger. He said he wants to represent the young professionals such as himself that he does not see on the current City Council and feels he can bridge the gap between what the city was and what it will be.

“There’s nothing that made me mad, to be honest,” he said. “I feel a sense of civic duty in a way. This is just an expression of how I care about the city, and I want to give back to the city, and I want to make my stamp on the city. It’s not necessarily running full of anger or vigor or against anything as much as I want to help lead the city into the future.”

One of his focuses is helping College Station establish its business identity and make it easier for local businesses to open and succeed.

“I think that last year, especially with COVID, I think the city itself, in my perspective, got exposed to the fact that if A&M is gone, how many businesses suffered? A lot did. A lot of our local businesses suffered,” he said.

Wright said he wants College Station to establish its own identity through local businesses.