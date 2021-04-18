College Station's Karl Mooney joins other mayors in supporting stronger gun background checks

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney was one of 152 mayors across the country who signed a letter this week urging U.S. senators to support two pieces of legislation aimed at preventing gun violence.
As explained on the United States Conference of Mayors website, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act (HR 8) and the Enhanced Background Checks Act (HR 1446) both would strengthen the gun background check system.
The letter states that HR 8 would close “serious loopholes” in the background check system by requiring all firearm purchases to undergo a NICS background check, help prevent “dangerous individuals” from circumventing the laws and reduce firearms trafficking by prohibiting unlicensed transfers through unregulated secondary sales.
HR 1446, the letter continues, looks to ensure that background checks are completed before weapons are sold and “dangerous individuals” are unable to purchase them.
In a Friday interview, Mooney stressed that the pieces of legislation are not about causing delays in possessing a gun.
“What we are simply saying is we’re going to make the screening process better,” Mooney explained, “not to infringe on people’s rights, but to make sure that those people who are law-abiding citizens have a reduced chance of being confronted by someone who cannot competently manage the handling of a gun.”
After supporting the legislation, Mooney said he has received feedback from both people who are disappointed and pleased with his decision.
Mooney said he hopes people take a careful look at the legislation rather than jumping to conclusions and becoming concerned that their rights could be infringed upon.
The mayors of Austin, Brownsville, Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur and San Antonio also signed the letter.
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson did not sign the letter and did not reply to a message requesting an interview.
Both pieces of legislation have passed the House and now must be considered by the Senate.
The United States Conference of Mayors letter states that those who signed believe HR 8 and HR 1446 “are sensible gun safety bills that will make our cities safer and in no way compromise gun owners’ rights.”
Mooney, a gun owner himself, said he decided to sign the letter after hearing Sen. John Cornyn’s remarks and reading the legislation. He added that national and local events, including the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan last week, also influenced his decision.
“I’m not trying to discourage anyone from getting a gun if they want it,” Mooney said. “I’m just simply saying ‘what can we do to help reduce the kinds of incidents that we had at Kent Moore and other places?’ ”
Cornyn has introduced a bipartisan bill in the Senate designed to help states enforce existing laws against those who attempt to purchase firearms but have no legal right to do so. The bill, which was also introduced by Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, would require federal authorities to alert state and local law enforcement within 24 hours when someone who is not eligible lies on a background check and tries to purchase a firearm, a press release states.
“After the tragic shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, I worked across the aisle to pass the FIX NICS Act, a critical piece of legislation to help close the gaps in the criminal background check system, but there is still work to be done,” Cornyn said in a press release. “This legislation would ensure that when a prohibited person attempts to purchase a firearm, state and local law enforcement are alerted to further protect our communities.”