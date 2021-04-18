College Station's Karl Mooney joins other mayors in supporting stronger gun background checks

After supporting the legislation, Mooney said he has received feedback from both people who are disappointed and pleased with his decision.

Mooney said he hopes people take a careful look at the legislation rather than jumping to conclusions and becoming concerned that their rights could be infringed upon.

The mayors of Austin, Brownsville, Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur and San Antonio also signed the letter.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson did not sign the letter and did not reply to a message requesting an interview.

Both pieces of legislation have passed the House and now must be considered by the Senate.

The United States Conference of Mayors letter states that those who signed believe HR 8 and HR 1446 “are sensible gun safety bills that will make our cities safer and in no way compromise gun owners’ rights.”

Mooney, a gun owner himself, said he decided to sign the letter after hearing Sen. John Cornyn’s remarks and reading the legislation. He added that national and local events, including the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan last week, also influenced his decision.