College Station to work with nonprofit on temporary home for former foster children

“These are the kinds of things that we want to train them in,” Flagg said as she outlined life skills the organization can help teach, “so that they learn how to do it and that they’re successful in moving into their own apartment.”

The building at 1115 Anderson was constructed as a nursing home in 1977 but has been vacant for several years.

UP received its nonprofit status in May 2018.

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments and the Brazos Valley Community Development Corporation agreed to provide a bridge loan of about $1.4 million for the acquisition of the property.

Following the council’s Thursday night approval to proceed in the loan process, College Station council members agreed to help provide a federal loan of up to $3 million for property acquisition and renovation of the building. The final loan amount would be determined while preparing the application for the section 108 loan. The city would act as a loan guarantor with its future Community Development Block Grant program allocations from HUD.

UP officials will work to fundraise money so that the $3 million loan can hopefully be kept around $2.5 million, Flagg told council members.