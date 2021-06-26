College Station to host seminar for prospective city council candidates

College Station community members who are interested in running for city council have a chance to learn about the role and ask questions at a seminar next week.

The free City Council 101 event is Wednesday at 6 p.m. and is meant to teach prospective council members the requirements, duties and limitations of the office, according to a city blog post.

City council Places 4 and 6 will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. The positions are the last of College Station’s three-year terms, as the city is moving toward four-year terms.

The filing period to run for a council seat is July 17 through Aug. 16.

For more information, call City Secretary Tanya Smith at 979-764-3580 or tdsmith@cstx.gov.