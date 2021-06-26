 Skip to main content
College Station to host seminar for prospective city council candidates
College Station to host seminar for prospective city council candidates

College Station community members who are interested in running for city council have a chance to learn about the role and ask questions at a seminar next week.

The free City Council 101 event is Wednesday at 6 p.m. and is meant to teach prospective council members the requirements, duties and limitations of the office, according to a city blog post.

City council Places 4 and 6 will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. The positions are the last of College Station’s three-year terms, as the city is moving toward four-year terms.

The filing period to run for a council seat is July 17 through Aug. 16.

For more information, call City Secretary Tanya Smith at 979-764-3580 or tdsmith@cstx.gov.

