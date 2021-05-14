College Station officials consider pet sale amendment

“A humane pet store ordinance is in line with our community values, because College Station is currently the home to the only veterinary teaching hospital in the state of Texas,” LeUnes said. “College Station should set the standard for humane treatment of animals and become city No. 8 that has such an ordinance in Texas.”

Currently, House Bill 1818 is moving through the state legislature, and Perkins said the item is “almost identical” to the ordinance amendment the council is considering.

In February, Mayor Karl Mooney requested that the item be placed on an agenda for council consideration. In an interview ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Mooney said this issue of trying to discourage animal abuse strikes a chord with him since he has pets that are all rescues.

“It seems that there are so many dogs, cats and assorted other potential pets out there that are looking for those forever homes that we don’t really need to subject animals to the cruelty that we see in puppy mills or cat mills, if you will,” he explained.

Perkins said that the ordinance will not impact the private sale from breeders as it only relates to pet shops and stores.