 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station council to order election next month
0 comments

College Station council to order election next month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station city council members were going to officially order an election for Nov. 2 at their Thursday night meeting, but due to Councilman Bob Brick's absence, the council chose to delay the vote until an Aug. 3 meeting.

If members approve the item next month, there will be two city council positions — places 4 and 6 — and three city charter amendments on College Station residents' ballots this year. Two of the charter amendments would be about ethical requirements for council members while the third would ask voters if they want elections to be held in odd-numbered years rather than even. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert