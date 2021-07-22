College Station council to order election next month

College Station city council members were going to officially order an election for Nov. 2 at their Thursday night meeting, but due to Councilman Bob Brick's absence, the council chose to delay the vote until an Aug. 3 meeting.

If members approve the item next month, there will be two city council positions — places 4 and 6 — and three city charter amendments on College Station residents' ballots this year. Two of the charter amendments would be about ethical requirements for council members while the third would ask voters if they want elections to be held in odd-numbered years rather than even.