 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station City Manager Bryan Woods to attend council meeting
0 comments

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods to attend council meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bryan Woods

Bryan Woods

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods will be at the next council meeting scheduled for Monday, according to an announcement Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Brick made at the end of last week’s College Station City Council meeting. 

Woods has been deployed with the U.S. Navy reserve since last year. Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps has been serving as interim city manager. 

Throughout his time of service, Woods has periodically joined in on city council meetings when he could.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert