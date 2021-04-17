College Station City Manager Bryan Woods to attend council meeting

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods will be at the next council meeting scheduled for Monday, according to an announcement Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Brick made at the end of last week’s College Station City Council meeting.

Woods has been deployed with the U.S. Navy reserve since last year. Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps has been serving as interim city manager.

Throughout his time of service, Woods has periodically joined in on city council meetings when he could.