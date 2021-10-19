College Station City Council, school board candidates participate in Chamber candidate forum

Kim Ege, also running for Place 2, noted the social and emotional losses that occurred over the past 18 months, in addition to the learning loss.

“I think that those issues are also things that we’re going to continue dealing with for a while, and that’s why I want to acknowledge how thankful I am that our students are in school this year and that our district as a whole has worked really hard to do all they can to serve our students,” she said. “Whether we agree with all the ways they have done it or not, they have worked very hard for our students, and I am very, very thankful for that. So you know, I think it’s time for us to also consider some of the other things that are affecting our students now as well.”

Paine said the question is no longer masks versus no masks, but a matter of students being able to be in schools and taking care of their mental health needs, as well as educators’ needs.

Alge, who kept her mask on throughout the forum, said she is in favor of masks and of listening to the health experts.