College Station City Council, school board candidates participate in Chamber candidate forum

Candidates College Station City Council Places 4 and 6 and College Station school board fielded questions during the Chamber of Commerce’s local candidates forum Monday evening at the Hilton College Station.
Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Chamber of Commerce, said the purpose of the forum was to allow the candidates to get their views and positions out to the community on a number of issues. He said he learned a few things through the event.
“We just want everybody to think about what they learned here tonight, think about what they want in their future leaders and use what they learned here tonight when they go to the polls so they can vote,” he said.
City CouncilCollege Station City Council Place 4 candidates Elizabeth Cunha and William Wright and Place 6 candidates Dennis Maloney, Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland and David Levine addressed the housing and mobility needs in the city, including affordable housing and micromobility, and the city’s charter amendments on the ballot.
Cunha, Place 4 incumbent, and Wright were each asked about the College Station charter amendments, including Proposition C that would move the city’s election cycle to odd-numbered years after voters approved the switch to even-numbered years in 2018.
Wright said he would support the switch back to odd-numbered years, while Cunha said she is “100%” against the amendment and believes the city’s election cycle should line up with the state and federal election cycle.
In an open-ended question, Levine said he also is against the amendment and called it “disrespectful” to voters to ask the question again after voters approved the move to even-numbered years in 2018.
Maloney, Place 6 incumbent, said it is an “insult to the intelligence” of College Station voters to say moving the election cycle back to odd-numbered years would prevent people from voting.
On the issue of affordable housing, Wright said, he defines affordable housing as being able to buy a home; however, he does not believe the city has affordable housing available. As a renter, he said, he sees less opposition among young professionals to renting homes.
Levine said affordable housing has been a problem for years and that he realized when he moved to College Station in 2008 he would need more than one roommate to live in the city.
“At the end of the day, affordable housing is defined by the individual person that is trying to afford it,” he said, saying there are multiple possible solutions that need to be explored.
Maloney said the best way to address affordable housing needs is by partnering with nonprofit organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity, and also looking into offering a tax freeze on first-time homebuyers similar to what the city offers homeowners who are 65 years or older.
Mousseau-Holland said her daughter’s best friend recently moved to Bryan because it was $40,000 less to purchase a home in Bryan than an identical home in College Station.
“The fact that just across the street, literally a mile or two away, houses are $40,000 more or less expensive, that seems to be an issue to me,” she said. She has seen the value on her own starter home she purchased in 2012 increase by about $100,000, saying that home would no longer be considered a “starter home.”
All five council candidates supported micromobility options in the city as alternatives to driving.
“Micromobility is key to our future struggle against traffic congestion,” Cunha said.
She said some people might not trust micromobility due to the situation with the Ofo bicycles that once were used on the Texas A&M campus, but said it is getting better with current vendor Veoride and will continue to get better.
Wright said he supports micromobility options, pointing to other cities in the state that have successfully introduced it. He acknowledged part of offering those options will be some costs to widen sidewalks to accommodate bicycles, scooters and pedestrians.
Mousseau-Holland said there are areas of the city that are not safe to have micromobility options and would like to see the city address those needs when looking at those options.
Levine said he is in support of alternative ways for people to move around the city safely, as long as the system is managed effectively and correctly.
Each of the candidates addressed the $660,000 investment the city will be asked to contribute to in support of the Brazos Transit District.
Cunha said while the Brazos Transit District could be better, she encourages people to use what is there and help be a part of making it better.
“Mass transit is the key to traffic congestion,” she said. “When you balance it against the cost of a road per mile, it’s a great bargain every time.”
“I think we need to find a way to meld the Brazos Transit system and Texas A&M University bus system to create a metro system. We’re almost to that size,” he said. “We should at least start planning for it, and we [need to] standardize our bus stops.”
Mousseau-Holland said she supports the idea also, and believes the city needs more mass transportation and infrastructure work.
She said she sees people walking to work in the street where there are no sidewalks and would like to see improvements in alternate modes of transportation that are not cars.
College Station school board
Four of the five candidates for the College Station school district’s board of trustees addressed the COVID-19 pandemic while discussing the biggest impact students have faced in the last 18 months.
Place 1 candidate Amy Alge began the conversation stating COVID-19 and the risk it placed on her family is the reason she felt she needed to homeschool her children instead of sending them back to school.
“My father-in-law was diagnosed with cancer in the midst of the pandemic, so my kids actually are not currently in CSISD just because we had a step back and protect him,” she said. “So I know personally, we have severely impacted by COVID, and now as a district, we have to look at ways to bring, especially to bridge any achievement gap that has occurred during this time.”
Alge’s opponent Darin Paine said the students have been through a “tremendous” amount of unprecedented and unforeseen changes in their lives, and he wants to see the district look at the emotional and mental support they may need due to the lack of in person learning during the pandemic.
Place 2 candidate Blaine Decker applauded the district and teachers in reintegrating students to school during the 2020-2021 school year and said he wants to see the district work with the county and city officials to use some American Relief Fund money designated for mental and behavioral health to support students.
“I surely trust Mr. Martindale and our educators to close that education gap,” he said. “It’s just a matter of are we adequately and properly resourcing them to do so.”
Kim Ege, also running for Place 2, noted the social and emotional losses that occurred over the past 18 months, in addition to the learning loss.
“I think that those issues are also things that we’re going to continue dealing with for a while, and that’s why I want to acknowledge how thankful I am that our students are in school this year and that our district as a whole has worked really hard to do all they can to serve our students,” she said. “Whether we agree with all the ways they have done it or not, they have worked very hard for our students, and I am very, very thankful for that. So you know, I think it’s time for us to also consider some of the other things that are affecting our students now as well.”
Paine said the question is no longer masks versus no masks, but a matter of students being able to be in schools and taking care of their mental health needs, as well as educators’ needs.
Alge, who kept her mask on throughout the forum, said she is in favor of masks and of listening to the health experts.
“It’s been unfortunate that masks have been so politicized in the state of Texas,” she said, noting the care they had to take to protect her father-in-law. “As far as moving forward, there is really great news right now; globally the pandemic is coming down. The numbers are coming down, so we can hope that there won’t be a resurgence in the fall. I think it’s always better to prevent problems than to deal with them retroactively, so we should be prepared for if this comes back.”
Ege said while she has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and supports the use of vaccines, she is not a supporter of vaccine mandates. She also said it is important to remember that mask mandates are currently against the law for school districts in the state and does not believe the district should use its resources — including financial resources — to fight the state on that.
“I would like to see us focus on what we can do, rather than what we can’t do,” she said. “On Oct. 18 of 2021, we’re in a different place right now than maybe we were a few months ago or that we were last year. We do need to be ready to adapt and change if things do change in the future, but right now, I think we need to follow what the state of Texas has lined out because that is the law.”
Decker said he does not believe a public agency should have a “primary role” in deciding medical decisions for students. He encourages the vaccine for adults, and also suggests the state look at natural immunity.
“More to the point, COVID, as opposed to other vaccines that are required for public education, COVID is not a childhood disease.”
Questions related to Critical Race Theory were not asked during the forum because the College Station school district does not allow specific Critical Race Theory courses.
“We’re not even going to talk about that today because that’s just not anything that is happening in the state of Texas. No matter how you feel about it, whether you’re in favor or not.”