College Station City Council opposes anti-lobby legislation

The College Station City Council is taking a stance against Senate Bill 10, Senate Bill 234 and House Bill 749 in the Texas Legislature out of concern about how the pieces of legislation could limit the city’s ability to lobby for its interests.

Last week, council members unanimously approved a resolution opposing the three items. Senate Bill 10 was the focus of much of the discussion at Thursday night’s council meeting, as it would prohibit a city or county from spending public funds to try to influence the outcome of pending legislation. Brian Piscacek, assistant to the city manager, said the bill as initially filed could prevent a city or county from contracting with lobbyists or other professional advocates or joining with organizations such as the Texas Municipal League, which College Station works with, that engage in advocacy at the state capital. The bill would also create liability for a city if funds were used in such a manner.

Overall, the bill could erode home rule authority and prevent effective participation in the policy making process, and it also limits expert guidance and support and establishes “harmful fiscal and operational impacts,” Piscacek told council members.