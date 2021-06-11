College Station City Council OKs up to $62.44 million for projects

The College Station City Council on Thursday authorized the issuance of up to $62.44 million in certificates of obligation for several projects ranging from street and wastewater improvements to updating equipment.

Early next month, the funds will be made accessible to the city following the sale of the certificates in a few weeks. Over the next couple of years, the money will be used to complete projects approved by the council. The debt will be paid back over the next seven or 20 years, depending on the type of project.

Street projects will see $21.14 million of the money, electric will get $16 million, wastewater will receive $11.65 million and then $8.84 million will go toward water projects, according to a presentation that Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard gave to council on Thursday. The facilities maintenance building relocation and updated billing software will get $1.75 million, while $3.06 million will go toward replacing old equipment like vehicles and paying debt issuance costs.

Forty percent of the projects will be paid through property tax revenue while 60% will be paid with funds from utility rates, Leonard said.