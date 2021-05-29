College Station City Council explores potential boosts to neighborhood integrity

College Station City Council members are exploring building standards, land use and other options as ways to promote neighborhood integrity.

Ideas presented to the council Thursday night included ways to try reducing street congestion, improve aesthetics in neighborhoods and more.

Their Thursday night discussion comes on the heels of the council’s decision to approve the restricted occupancy overlay, which allows residents in single-family neighborhoods to vote to restrict occupancy of homes to no more than two unrelated people in their subdivision. Proponents of the overlay said that the ROO helps promote neighborhood integrity.

Council members expressed interest in several of the 12 or so options presented to them, including having new homes built with parking areas to the side or back of a home rather than the front and requiring larger parking spaces.

Additionally, many were interested in potentially finding a couple areas in town that would be best for higher density living, saying they might like to introduce an “increased occupancy ordinance” that areas could opt into. There is currently a city-wide restriction of no more than four unrelated people in a home.