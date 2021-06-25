College Station City Council discusses possible comprehensive plan changes

College Station City Council members are looking toward the future, considering on Thursday changes to the city’s comprehensive plan, and discussing the proposed fiscal year 2022 action plan and community development budget.

The 20-year comprehensive plan is the city’s long-term policy guide. It was adopted in 2009 and is in the process of being updated. The council indicated Thursday night that it would like to move forward with the proposed changes to the future land-use and character map, which is a major part of the comprehensive plan. There are still public input sessions to come before the council officially adopts any changes.

Alyssa Halle-Schramm, long-range planning administrator, said that the future land-use and character map is one of the items in the comprehensive plan that is most noticeable to the general public. It deals with land-use designations and what the future of the city’s property could look like, which sets up the development process.

Some of the proposed changes on the future land-use and character map include increasing the flexibility of current land-use categories and adding new land-use categories that open the door for different types of development.