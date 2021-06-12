College Station City Council discusses possibility of future YMCA or other rec center

Council members said that they wouldn’t want a pool in the facility, and that they want to ensure that programs are not duplicates of others in the community.

They also agreed that residents should vote on the matter. It has yet to be determined if the city would run a recreation center or if they would have YMCA manage a building that the city constructs.

Mayor Karl Mooney, who has looked into the possibility of a YMCA in College Station for years, agreed with other council members that more data was needed before any decisions are made. He added that things like basketball courts, indoor soccer fields, space for senior citizens and a place for moms to workout while their children are cared for are all things that community members ask for and could potentially be built into a recreation center.

“We’re getting to the point now where we are seeing the growth,” Mooney said, “and we are having people with expectations to have the same type of quality of life that they had elsewhere here in College Station, and we are falling a bit short right now.”

Councilwoman Linda Harvell said a new survey should be beneficial since so much has changed since the one the council reviewed this week was conducted. Councilman Bob Brick also supported the idea of making a new survey.