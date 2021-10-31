College Station City Council approves land use change, denies zoning change on Graham Road property

“I just want it to be safe for the kids. I understand that that property is going to be sold, and it’s going to be developed; it’s going to happen. That’s progress; that’s how we work,” she said, saying the majority of the builders’ properties are sold and then turned into rentals. “Now if they were rented to families … I’m good; I’m really good. I just don’t want all those students living next door to us. It sounds awful, but not in my backyard.”

Diane Cahill Bedford, a member of the Dove Crossing HOA board, also had concerns over their children’s safety with the introduction of townhomes on the 10-acre piece of land.

“I want my children to play in streets where they’re not going to be run down by students who are trying to cut through and get to their townhome development, because let’s face it, these townhomes are going to become rental properties and they’re going to become a nice place for students to kick back and party, and I don’t want that because I lived in a neighborhood like that when I first moved here,” she said, calling her old neighborhood street a “parking lot” for college students.

Other neighbors spoke out against the townhome developers’ willingness to address concerns, such as including a 30-foot tree buffer between the townhome complex and the Dove Crossing neighborhood.