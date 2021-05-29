College Station City Council approves ban on non-rescue pet sales

Pet shops in College Station are officially prohibited from selling dogs and cats unless they were obtained from an animal shelter or rescue organization, following unanimous city council approval Thursday.

Earlier this month, council members expressed major support for such a regulation in an effort to curb animal abuse that often comes with puppy mills supplying pet stores with animals.

The ordinance will not impact the private sale from breeders, as it only relates to pet shops and stores. Legitimate breeders do not sell animals to pet stores in the first place, Wienerspiel Vice President Tyra Watts told the council earlier this month.

The ordinance states that violators of the regulation can be fined between $25 and $500. The ordinance will become effective 10 days from its Thursday passage.

College Station is now one of 370 localities across three states that has such a rule. Other cities in Texas with similar bans include San Antonio, Fort Worth and Waco.