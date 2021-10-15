College Station City Council adopts revised Comprehensive Plan

The College Station City Council unanimously adopted the updated Comprehensive Plan, following a two-year study done at the halfway mark of the 20-year plan.

The current plan began its development in 2009, and the 10-year review adopted by the councilmembers Thursday comes at the conclusion of a two-year evaluation that began in 2019.

“We branded it the Next 10,” Alyssa Halle-Schramm, long-range planning administrator for the city, said. “… It was like taking a step back, looking at where are we today, what conditions have changed from 2009 to 2019, what is going well, what has room for improvement.”

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney described the plan as a guide that can be amended as needed based on the city’s growth.

“We’ve got streets in places where there were no streets and schools where there were no schools 10 years ago,” he said. “It’s really a responsibility of our City Council to take timely looks at how our city is evolving and prepare it for the next 10 years.”

In 2030, the last year of the Comprehensive Plan, he said, he hopes people look back at Thursday’s revised plan and marvel at the city’s growth.