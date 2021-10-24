City Council Place 6 candidates bring their own vision of College Station

“It’s reminiscent to me of the reading I’ve done on what Austin experienced in the ’70s and ’80s, maybe a little even earlier than that when they kind of dug their heels in and said, ‘We don’t want to grow; we want to stay the size we are,’” he said. “Growth is coming, whether we want it or not, so being ready to handle that and handle it in a way that protects the institutional memory of College Station, but allows us to move into the 21st century and really embrace that growth that’s coming.”

He does not believe College Station residents need the City Council’s help in making decisions, saying voters know what is best for them and their families. He said the council’s decision on the restricted occupancy overlay was made without logic.

“They seem to bow to societal pressure or emotional pressure more than ‘Let’s look at the data, let’s look at the facts and let’s see what the best decision that may not make everybody happy, but will be the long-term health of the citizens and the community,’” Levine said.

Levine wants to look at the city like a business and make sure the money is being spent wisely and on the right things to handle future growth and challenges, such as a winter storm and global pandemic.