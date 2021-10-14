City Council candidates field Texas A&M student questions

Maloney encouraged voters to vote in favor of the request to keep the elections as they are during odd-numbered years, and Wright supported the option too.

Wright said it is important the decision is up to voters, rather than being decided by City Council members, but he “leans toward” leaving it as it is. He said he wants to see a push toward voter engagement, rather than changing the election cycle.

Mousseau-Holland, who became a United States citizen in 2012 after immigrating from Canada, said she has followed local politics for six-plus years, but has only voted in local races during presidential elections when she was already at the polls.

She said having the elections with the state and federal elections gives people an incentive to learn about local issues on the ballot.

Cunha, emphasizing her opinions are for herself and not on behalf of the council, said the difference between odd-year and even-year elections is evident in voter turnout historically. She cited the number of voters in 2019 compared to 2020 when she was elected to fill Elianor Vessali’s unexpired term. In 2019, she said, 6,000 people voted in the City Council race, compared to 32,000 who voted in her election in 2020.