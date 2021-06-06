Bryan Woods back at work as College Station city manager

Due to several factors caused by the pandemic, the council last year adopted a $312.6 million budget — a $28.5 million decrease from the FY20 adopted budget. Woods said that he doesn’t think such drastic measures will be necessary this year and said he hopes things will be normal from residents’ and businesses’ perspectives. Even so, he said precautions will still need to be taken.

“We know that things are getting better,” Woods said. “We’ve done a good job up to this point, but we still don’t have a really clear picture as to what this next year will look like. So it’s about trying to do a good job of planning for that, and also being in a position to adjust to what I hope are good things to come, but also just whatever comes of this next year, because it’s certainly not back to business as usual.”

The new city hall building that is being built right next to the current one on Texas Avenue was in its early stages of construction when Woods left but is now taking shape. Woods said weather permitting, the city employees should be moving into the new space by the end of the year. The supply chain has been strained for the construction industry as a whole, Woods said, making getting materials more difficult. But since the construction had started ahead of those problems, he added that the project has not been as severely impacted as other places were.