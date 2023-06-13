Beverley Estates neighborhood residents and Bryan city councilors took their turns addressing College Station’s potential sewer trunk line during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

One night earlier, the College Station City Council discussed the two remaining potential routes the line could go and listened to feedback from concerned Bryan residents.

A total of five residents from Bryan's Beverley Estates addressed councilors Tuesday and again pleaded for their help in making sure the sewer trunk line does not go along North Rosemary Drive, as they feel it would not benefit the city of Bryan.

Mary Linne of Shady Lane was one of the residents who spoke at both council meetings.

“[Monday] night a group of us talked to the College Station City Council; they did not like us questioning their motivation and the statements of their staff,” she said. “Despite the reassurance of Mayor [John] Nichols, it is obvious to us they are using the existence of [Bryan Texas Utilities] in College Station as a rationale to plow down Rosemary. We received a reprimand on the College Station City Council which we felt was out of line.”

In an effort to present examples of a city utilizing a neighboring city’s infrastructure, College Station city staff have shown comparisons of Bryan's power and sewer lines in College Station that serve Bryan residents. However, residents of Bryan say the two are not comparable.

Jes Linne of Shady Lane said that after Monday night’s meeting, College Station City Manager Bryan Woods followed some residents to the lobby after the discussion was over.

“[Woods] sat there for an hour in the lobby talking to us, and the whole thing was justifying why they used the BTU examples and the sanitary sewer lines that run as the Bryan lines through College Station,” Jes Linne said. “He used those as examples of why it is justifiable for them to come into a Bryan neighborhood. … Quite honestly it was apples and oranges. … College Station needs to stay in College Station.”

Mary Linne also told Bryan councilors that their position is “College Station needs to stay in College Station because it benefits College Station.”

“It doesn’t benefit us at all,” she said. “It is for Northgate at A&M and A&M can pony up the money because there is plenty of money that A&M gives to College Station for doing things.”

College Station councilman Bob Yancy also called upon Texas A&M University and others to help offset some of the projected cost.

“I feel like this issue has gone too far, I feel like it is going to infect other initiatives between our two cities,” Yancy said Monday night. “I want to appeal to Texas A&M University; I want to appeal to the city of Bryan; I want to appeal to the developers and our staff about [setting] fees on the developers at Century Square Phase ll, if it is at all possible.”

Keith Halsell of South Rosemary Drive also addressed the council Tuesday night and asked for the city of Bryan’s support in stopping the project along North Rosemary Drive. John Halsell of South Rosemary Drive spoke in reference to something a College Station councilor said the prior evening.

During Monday night’s College Station meeting, councilwoman Linda Harvell said the following: “When your [Bryan] mayor goes on the radio and says that if this position proceeds ‘it is going to be a bloody battle,’ is that really, really the way you want to be represented? No.”

During a June 7 radio discussion on WTAW of Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said the following: “We just need a verbal agreement [from College Station officials] saying ‘We’re not going down Rosemary.’ … If we’re going to go down Rosemary, I promise you it’s going to be a very, very bloody battle and nobody’s going to win.”

John Halsell said the following during the hear citizens portion Tuesday:

“College Station councilmember Linda Harvell said ‘Is this really, really the way you want to represented?’ I, for one, appreciate Mayor Gutierrez for his leadership, support and his stance on this important matter,” he said. “He is an outstanding man, an outstanding mayor and I am proud to call him my mayor. … Since this project first began in 2016 and 2017, one would think that six or seven years would be enough time for the College Station city staff to complete their work.”

Bryan resident Patrick Giammalva spoke to his city's councilors that the sewer line project was not an issue.

“I listened to the staff at College Station and the city council and they have bent over backwards to appease the people on Rosemary. They did a wildlife survey, an environmental survey,” he said. “And that line the way they want to put in is the most practical and economical. … It is not going to do anything to their trees.”

After all residents were given the opportunity to speak, Gutierrez clarified some of his previous comments and said he understood the residents’ concerns.

“Truly we are one community,” he said. “And the words that I used the other day was ‘blood bath’ and the context of the word ‘blood bath’ that I was [using] was trying to provide some leadership not only to my council. And I do want to apologize to Mayor Nichols for doing that. I want to apologize to councilwoman Linda Harvell who brought that to our attention yesterday, to Bryan Woods and the whole staff over there, because that is not the context that I wanted.

"The word is more used in the word of divorce; we don’t want this to be the division of our cities, there is a lot more at stake than just a sewer line. … This is obviously a point of contention for us over here that we have no say-so in. We have talked about different things, we have tried to accommodate them, they have tried to accommodate us; we are working in the best spirit that we can.”

Gutierrez went on to say that behind the scenes he and Nichols have been talking with both city managers and are hoping for a resolution, despite ongoing disagreements between both cities.

“To the best of my knowledge what I have seen is we have two issues between our city right now," he said. "The first we have is emergency services agreement, where the city of College Station feels they are providing more than their fair share of service in Bryan and would like to be compensated for it. On the other hand we have a sewer route that is lined up great for the city of College Station where the cheapest [route] is to go down Rosemary.

“I would like to hopefully lead our council in the spirit of compromise, and the spirit of compromise for the city of College Station, to recommend that the city of Bryan approve the agreement that increases the payments to the city that provides more services. And, in return, we would ask the city of College Station to approve the route that keeps the sewer [line] off of Rosemary Drive, and increases our capacity from the Cooner Street access. Hopefully we can all get together and we can all get this thing done. I again want to apologize for the poor choice in words and hopefully we will continue this discussion as we go forward.”