Bryan City Council approves new playground equipment for Sadie Thomas Park

Bryan children and parents soon will have access to new playground equipment at the Sadie Thomas Park.
The new play structure should be completed by Sept. 1, Parks Operations & Facilities Manager Marcus Walker said in a Tuesday email. He said there will be a new play structure with similar features as the existing play units, a detached climbing feature, a small merry-go-round, two toddler spring rockers and a covered picnic table area. The existing swing set will stay at the park.
The incoming structure, he said, will take about three months to manufacture before it is shipped to Bryan. In that time, the smaller of the two existing play structures will be demolished so the site can be prepared for the new one. The larger of the two current structures will remain in place during construction and not taken out until the new one is ready, Walker said, so that the public can have access to a play unit throughout the process.
When the time comes, Walker said, installing the new structure will take two weeks.
The play structure and a new spongy rubber surfacing that will be placed under the area for safety will cost $168,460. The Bryan City Council approved of the purchase from May Recreation of Houston at a Tuesday meeting.
The council agenda summary outlined the project and stated that the two current playground structures “have exceeded their life expectancy,” also noting that replacement parts no longer are available for the structures.
The city council also voted to approve an amendment to an agreement the city has with Infinity Sports Entertainment, the umbrella organization for the Brazos Valley Bombers. The amendment allows Infinity to defer a payment it owes the city due to the organization’s financial hardships caused by the pandemic.
Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said the city entered an agreement with Infinity to grant them exclusive use of Travis Field in 2006. Later, the city worked to make improvements to Travis Field — including new turf installation and a new scoreboard, among other items — which Infinity agreed to help pay part of annually over a 10-year span. When the 10 payments are complete, Infinity will have paid $278,360.
The council agreed Tuesday to allow Infinity to defer its fifth payment that was past due as long as it was paid between now and Sept. 15, 2025.
The deferred payment of the $27,836 will not have a negative financial impact on the city, Hugh Walker said in a Tuesday phone interview.
In an October letter requesting deferment of the payment, the managing partner for Brazos Valley Bombers and the founder and team president of the Brazos Valley Bombers said that the team experienced a revenue decrease of 70% for the 2020 fiscal year.
Bryan council members also voted to allow Ante Development LLC, to change the zoning classification on 21 acres of land adjoining the northeast side of Sandy Point Road northwest from its intersection with West Texas 21. The change opens the door for the applicant to begin pursuing a residential subdivision with 55 detached dwellings.
Go to bryantx.gov/channel16 to watch the meeting.