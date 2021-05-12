Bryan City Council approves new playground equipment for Sadie Thomas Park

Bryan children and parents soon will have access to new playground equipment at the Sadie Thomas Park.

The new play structure should be completed by Sept. 1, Parks Operations & Facilities Manager Marcus Walker said in a Tuesday email. He said there will be a new play structure with similar features as the existing play units, a detached climbing feature, a small merry-go-round, two toddler spring rockers and a covered picnic table area. The existing swing set will stay at the park.

The incoming structure, he said, will take about three months to manufacture before it is shipped to Bryan. In that time, the smaller of the two existing play structures will be demolished so the site can be prepared for the new one. The larger of the two current structures will remain in place during construction and not taken out until the new one is ready, Walker said, so that the public can have access to a play unit throughout the process.

When the time comes, Walker said, installing the new structure will take two weeks.

The play structure and a new spongy rubber surfacing that will be placed under the area for safety will cost $168,460. The Bryan City Council approved of the purchase from May Recreation of Houston at a Tuesday meeting.