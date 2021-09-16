Bryan City Council approves $221 million budget amendment

The Bryan City Council unanimously approved a budget amendment Tuesday that increases the budget expenditures for the 2021 fiscal year by $221 million, much of it attributable to the February winter storm.

Will Smith, chief financial officer for the city, said $202 million of the additional expenditures stemmed from increased fuel costs by Bryan, Texas Utilities during the winter storm that crippled the state in February. According to a presentation given to the council during the workshop portion of its meeting, $200 million were for BTU’s city services and $2 million were in its rural services.

The county does not make budget amendments for revenues, he said Tuesday, but there was $180 million in offsetting revenue to counter BTU’s increased costs. The net cost to BTU during the storm is a net negative $26.7 million, which was able to be absorbed without affecting customer rates.

The net cost of $26.7 million was split between $17 million to the city electric system and $9.7 million to the rural system, Smith said.

Gary Miller, general manager of BTU, said the revenue came from retail and wholesale electricity sales and selling ancillary services to ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. According to ERCOT, ancillary services support the transmission of energy.