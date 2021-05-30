Brazos Valley towns receive federal flood relief

Rockdale, according to Young, is set to get $4.4 million for storm sewers, and Milano will receive $4.31 million for road drainage and other flood prevention infrastructure.

Young thanked Bush and the Texas Land Office for the grants.

“We don’t have the funding, and neither do these small cities, to do all the things that need to be done around here, and so this is a godsend to us. We’re profusely grateful to get the money,” Young said.

The state also approved nearly $15 million for projects in Grimes County, including in Iola and Bedias.

“Throughout Grimes County, our greatest challenge during storms and heavy rains is that drainage and floodwater removal systems are either too small or even nonexistent, which makes us extremely vulnerable to flooding,” said County Judge Joe Fauth. “This

$14.9 million in funding from the Texas GLO will lead to massive improvements in our flood resiliency, including a first-time central wastewater collection and treatment system for the city of Iola.”

The land office announced more than $9.2 million for roads, wastewater, sewer and drainage infrastructure in Caldwell and Snook.