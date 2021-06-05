Brazos Valley lawmakers share insights on 87th Texas Legislative Session

“I think it’s important to do from the standpoint of voter integrity. Other states have done it. I know the governor wants it. I know we in the Senate and the House want it. We just need people to show up to work to get it done,” Schwertner said.

Texas Rep. Kyle Kacal, who represents the predominantly rural District 12, said in an interview on KBTX-TV on Tuesday that he believes it is possible to move toward legislation that encourages high voter turnout while also ensuring safe elections.

“We can do both,” Kacal said. “Let’s hope that cool heads will prevail and that we can find a bill that everyone can live with. We have to. We must have an election we can have faith in, that has integrity, and is fair to all.”

In the interview, Raney also said he was happy that House Bill 1694, which creates drug overdose “Good Samaritan” protections in the state, passed both legislative chambers. He said Abbott has said he will sign the bill, which creates a defense from prosecution for anyone who calls emergency responders to aid someone who appears to have overdosed.

“I’m real proud of that. It came to me from college students here at A&M last session, and I’m glad we passed it,” Raney said.