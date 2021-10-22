Brazos County seeking public comment in precinct redistricting process

The public will be able to make comments about the redistricting process or share their ideas for the new precinct lines during Wednesday’s public hearing. All comments must be submitted in writing, even if they are also orally presented to the Brazos County Commissioners Court. The forms can be found online at brazoscountytx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=292, and paper submission forms can be picked up from the commissioners’ offices during regular business hours Monday through Friday at 200 S. Texas Ave., Suite 310 in Bryan.

Two things influencing the new lines are anticipated new growth and placing county roads within the Precinct 3 boundaries, Peters said. Neither element is a requirement of the redistricting process, but ones the county wants to consider.

“[Precinct 3] did not have any county roads, but that was part of the goal was to add some county roads to Precinct 3, and, of course, then comply with the law and get the population as equal as we thought we could get in and stay in compliance,” he said.

One of the challenges to creating new boundaries, Peters said, is anticipating growth because sometimes growth happens where it is not expected and planned growth does not happen.