Brazos County redistricting map will go into effect 2023

“The commissioner of Precinct 3 does not get a call about a county road,” Aldrich said after the Nov. 2 meeting. “All the other commissioners do, and so does the judge. I don’t know how that got that way, but it doesn’t matter. We need to have more of a comparable composition for each of the precincts. I think it’s helpful. It gives us all the same perspective. I’m not saying anybody’s at fault or done anything wrong there; I think it’s just a better context for us to work together and moving forward for the benefit of Brazos County.”

Aldrich, who ultimately voted against the map, said he wished he had suggested the amendment earlier in the process.

The court, with the help of Austin-based law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, held three workshops and one public hearing before approving a plan. The law requires the map to keep the four precincts within a 10% population deviation and equitable in demographic distribution, as required by law.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the change needed to come at the Oct. 28 workshop in order to be considered fully due to the time constraints created by the delayed Census data, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.