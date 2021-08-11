Brazos County proposes $285 million budget, decreased tax rate

Grant fund had a 735% increase, going from $3.6 million to $30.25 million. Jett said the majority of that is the county’s most recent allocation of American Recovery Act funds, which will be distributed to departments during the budget year.

The capital projects fund includes $14.8 million that will be rolled over from certificates of obligation the court approved in 2020.

“The county has to budget all funds that they are going to use, whether the funding was received in one year and there’s leftover funds,” Jett said. “For some of these funds, like the certificates of obligation that we have in here, it’s all funding that came in as a result of issuing the $24 million in October.”

Some of the projects funded by the certificates of obligation bonds have already started, she said. Two capital projects funded by the October include the Precinct 1 justice of the peace and constable building and roof repairs due to hail damage. The county will be reimbursed by insurance for some of that repair work, Peters said, but all the county’s roofs were surveyed. Other capital projects include county vehicles and $5.2 million for roads through the road and bridge department.