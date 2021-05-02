Brazos County officials: Few filings so far for federal rent aid

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The household income limit is $38,550 for a one-person household, $44,050 for two people and is, for a household of four, $55,050.

He said that even if someone doesn’t qualify for the federal program, it’s possible that those who contact BVCOG could find other assistance.

“This isn’t just for the homeless and completely destitute folks. This is for rank-and-file people all across Brazos County,” Parks said. “Tell your neighbors, tell your people at Little League and at the restaurants about this. There’s no shame if you can’t make your rent because of COVID. We’re here and we want to help you.”

A press release from the county indicates that applicants should be aware that payment processing may take up to 45 days from the date of eligibility.

Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford is among several local officials who are reaching out to urge tenants and landlords alike to pursue the grant funding.