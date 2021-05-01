Brazos County elections administrator offers local, state voting updates

Some Brazos Valley residents will cast ballots in a variety of elections today, and, in a Friday interview, Brazos County’s top election official previewed how proposed legislation and the area’s population growth could affect the 2022 primary and general elections.

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Friday that delays in U.S. Census data could lead the Texas Legislature to push back the 2022 primary elections. According to the Houston Chronicle, the Texas Senate passed a bill last month that could, if needed, push the state’s primary from the planned date of March 1 to April 5 — or, if delays are more severe, to May 24.

Hancock explained that the hyperpartisan redistricting process at the state level is likely to have some local impacts, because of the region’s population growth in the past decade. Texas will have 38 congressional districts by the next election, up two seats from 2020 due to growth.

She also said that the number of polling locations for major elections is likely to remain at about 25 in Brazos County. In recent years, some local advocates have urged the county’s commissioners court not to reduce the number of polling places and to consider increasing voting options on the Texas A&M University campus.