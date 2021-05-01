Brazos County elections administrator offers local, state voting updates

Some Brazos Valley residents will cast ballots in a variety of elections today, and, in a Friday interview, Brazos County’s top election official previewed how proposed legislation and the area’s population growth could affect the 2022 primary and general elections.
Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Friday that delays in U.S. Census data could lead the Texas Legislature to push back the 2022 primary elections. According to the Houston Chronicle, the Texas Senate passed a bill last month that could, if needed, push the state’s primary from the planned date of March 1 to April 5 — or, if delays are more severe, to May 24.
Hancock explained that the hyperpartisan redistricting process at the state level is likely to have some local impacts, because of the region’s population growth in the past decade. Texas will have 38 congressional districts by the next election, up two seats from 2020 due to growth.
She also said that the number of polling locations for major elections is likely to remain at about 25 in Brazos County. In recent years, some local advocates have urged the county’s commissioners court not to reduce the number of polling places and to consider increasing voting options on the Texas A&M University campus.
“I don’t foresee any change. The beginning goal, when the county went to vote centers, was to get down to 18 — but with our massive amount of growth, I don’t think that’s ever going to be a possibility,” Hancock said. “I don’t see us adding any locations, either. Even with our growth, we’re pretty comfortable where we are.”
Hancock noted some wait times of 90 minutes or more in the March 2020 primaries on the A&M campus, but said that proved to be an outlier. Lines for early voting in November approached or exceeded an hour at some locations on the first two and last two days of early voting, with lower turnout on Election Day itself. Brazos County shattered turnout records in last fall’s general election.
“We don’t plan on adding or subtracting, but depending on what redistricting does to us, we may have to relocate some,” Hancock said.
Today, voters in Emergency Services District No. 1 can weigh in on a proposal to implement a 1.5% sales tax within the jurisdiction that advocates say is designed to generate funds for hiring paid firefighters. ESD1 includes much of southern Brazos County, including Millican and portions of the Wellborn area.
Hancock said 8,297 people are registered to vote in ESD1, but only 44 people voted through more than a week of early voting — and on Monday, nobody showed up to vote early, Hancock said. She noted that was a first for the county.
Eligible voters will be able to cast ballots today at the fire station in Millican.
Grimes County voters have several issues and seats to weigh in on today, including Plantersville mayoral and alderman races, one Navasota City Council seat and a board of trustee seat in Anderson Shiro ISD.
In Robertson County, three school board seats in Hearne are on the ballot, along with one special election and a bond proposition for those in the Calvert ISD.
Results for Brazos Valley elections will be posted online this weekend at theeagle.com.