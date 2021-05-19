Governor’s order forbids entities from mandating masks; A&M, Blinn lift rules

Judge Steve Smith, who presides over the 361st District Court and is the county’s administrative judge, said Tuesday that because of the separation of powers, Abbott’s order does not impact the courts. He said the Brazos County Courthouse will keep its mask rules and other safety protocols for now, with changes possibly made at some point “in the coming months.”

“Our intention is to get back to normal as soon as we can as consistent with the safety of the jurors and litigants in our courts — but for the time being, we will continue to require jurors to wear masks both at voir dire [the jury selection process] and during jury trials,” Smith said.

Over the weekend, the CDC said it still recommends the use of masks and distancing measures in schools through the end of the current school year.

Last week, federal health officials authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds in the U.S. Additionally, Pfizer announced May 4 that it would seek emergency approval in September to vaccinate children ages 2 to 11.

Last Thursday was the first College Station council meeting in about a year that allowed members of the public to choose between attending in-person or virtually. Early in the pandemic, the city switched to a virtual-only format.