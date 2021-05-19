Governor’s order forbids entities from mandating masks; A&M, Blinn lift rules

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order midday Tuesday that forbids most local government entities from requiring masks; the order will take effect Friday. Local leaders responded to the order in interviews Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Beginning Friday, cities, counties, public health authorities and other institutions may no longer require face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19; according to the order, public schools can continue following mask-wearing mandates through June 4. Abbott’s order said local governments attempting to impose a mask mandate could be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.
“After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus,” a press statement from the governor’s office reads.
Effective immediately, Texas A&M University will no longer require masks on campus, officials announced Tuesday afternoon. The university said their decision was pursuant to Abbott’s executive order. Texas A&M’s announcement “applies to remaining commencement ceremonies, as well as indoor and outdoor facilities and venues.
“For employees and students who have not been vaccinated, face coverings are highly recommended to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We encourage vaccination,” the university statement reads. The statement includes a link to information about on-campus vaccinations, which are being administered by A&M Student Health Services.
A&M employees are expected to return to in-person work next month and occupancy levels on campus will increase to 100% beginning June 1, the university announced recently. It was unclear Tuesday evening whether Abbott’s order would change the timeline of the university’s return to full capacity.
Similarly, Blinn College Chancellor Mary Hensley sent an email to the campus community stating that masks are no longer required by the school, effective yesterday. Additionally, she said that starting June 1, Blinn will use the summer months to transition to normal operations. The number of employees on all campuses will be increased.
Beginning Aug. 23, employees will return to normal, on-campus work schedules. Students can enroll in face-to-face, online and blended classes and student activities will resume district-wide.
“In the months ahead, we will continue to remain responsive to changing circumstances and stand ready to change our protocols based upon local conditions,” Hensley’s message reads.
Face coverings have been required of students and employees at Bryan and College Station schools throughout the 2020-2021 school year. While previous executive orders have allowed school districts to make local decisions for mask requirements, Tuesday’s order does not exempt public schools.
Originally, both districts planned to require masks until July before making it optional next year; however Tuesday’s executive order would supersede decisions.
In a discussion that lasted more than 45 minutes and included two separate motions, College Station school board members voted 6-1 Tuesday to make masks optional beginning at 5 p.m. May 27.
A separate motion made by board member Amanda Green — who voted against the amended original motion — that would make masks optional if close contact protocols are removed by the Texas Education Agency was voted down by a vote of 2-5 with Green and board member Joshua Benn voting in favor of the motion.
College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said the decision honors the school district’s statement to families in March that face coverings would be required through the end of the school year, while also providing a “light at the end of the tunnel.”
“I very much see when masking becomes optional on May 27 that that’s one of the first steps to us moving back to normal operations for next school year,” he said.
Mike Nugent, College Station school board president, said it was an emotional discussion, but a good one.
“We talk a lot about we’re shooting at moving targets, and whether it’s a surprise executive order with a week to go in school, I feel like it was good discussion, but I feel like sticking to our policy that has gotten us this far for another week just makes a lot of sense.”
Matthew LeBlanc, executive director of communications and public affairs for the Bryan school district, said the Bryan school district is discussing how the executive order will affect the district’s timeline for making masks optional.
Abbott’s order exempts state-supported living centers, government-operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities and county and municipal jails. Kevin Stuart, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy for corrections, said Monday that office administrators plan to talk soon with medical experts about relaxing some protocols, but would first look at mask protocols among employees before turning to changes for inmates. He said guidance from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards may also issue updated guidance soon.
“The separation and screening of inmates will come last because we are just so protective of them and don’t want to rush anything,” Stuart told The Eagle. “The jail is a unique environment with large groups in a confined space.”
Stuart told county commissioners Tuesday that none of the 563 people being held in the jail had tested positive for the virus. He said two staff members have been out for virus-related reasons for extended time periods, but reported no new cases among employees.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance last week saying that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings aside from health facilities and on public transportation. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of a vaccine series.
Judge Steve Smith, who presides over the 361st District Court and is the county’s administrative judge, said Tuesday that because of the separation of powers, Abbott’s order does not impact the courts. He said the Brazos County Courthouse will keep its mask rules and other safety protocols for now, with changes possibly made at some point “in the coming months.”
“Our intention is to get back to normal as soon as we can as consistent with the safety of the jurors and litigants in our courts — but for the time being, we will continue to require jurors to wear masks both at voir dire [the jury selection process] and during jury trials,” Smith said.
Over the weekend, the CDC said it still recommends the use of masks and distancing measures in schools through the end of the current school year.
Last week, federal health officials authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds in the U.S. Additionally, Pfizer announced May 4 that it would seek emergency approval in September to vaccinate children ages 2 to 11.
Last Thursday was the first College Station council meeting in about a year that allowed members of the public to choose between attending in-person or virtually. Early in the pandemic, the city switched to a virtual-only format.
But being in-person was contingent upon several COVID-19 precautions being followed, including one guideline that said community members must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth.
Jay Socol, College Station Office of Public Communications director, said the city is re-evaluating such guidelines in light of Abbott’s Tuesday order.
“We are currently reviewing the governor’s most recent order and making adjustments to our public meeting and public facility policies to comply with it,” Socol said in a Tuesday email to The Eagle. “We are also evaluating the city’s internal employee policies and operational practices to ensure that they also comply with the governor’s order.”
The city of Bryan had decided a while back, Bryan Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said, to gradually move toward allowing the public to decide on what precautions they want to take. As of the end of last week, the city finished removing from city hall all signage that encouraged people to wear face coverings.
Internally within the city, Walker said the policy had been that department heads decide if their department would strongly be encouraged to wear a mask. Now that Abbott issued his order, that has changed so that each individual employee has the option to wear a mask or not.
“We will abide by the governor’s executive order,” Walker said in a Tuesday interview. “We encourage folks to visit our buildings and facilities. If they choose to wear a mask, that’s perfectly all right. If they choose not to wear a mask, that’s perfectly all right as well.”