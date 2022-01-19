Governor candidates say border security, immigration are primary issues for Texas

When Republican gubernatorial candidates were asked Wednesday night which key issue they would address as Texas governor, they all said the U.S.-Mexico border required urgent attention.
Allen West, Don Huffines, Chad Prather and Danny Harrison all answered questions at the Republican Governor Forum 2022 at the College Station Hilton, but the biggest topics were border security and immigration.
West said securing the border is job number one in order to protect the sovereignty of the state.
“We’ve got to make sure that when we deploy our National Guard troops down to that border they have the tight mission, task and purpose,” West said at the event sponsored by Grassroots Victory Texas and the Republican Party of Brazos County. “I think it’s absolutely abhorrent that the cartels, which are terrorist organizations, are firing across that border pretty much every week and our National Guard troops are told they cannot return fire.”
The cost of the border wall would be around $3.5 billion compared to the $6-8 billion spent annually on illegal immigration in Texas, Huffines said.
“I’m going to make Mexico secure their side, so we have to put the hurt on Mexico,” Huffines said. “There are 25 bridges over that river. I’m stopping mostly inbound commercial traffic for Mexico to make sure they feel the pain to secure the river.”
Harrison said revenue streams are something that he looks at when it comes to funding the wall with the cannabis industry possibly having the opportunity to bring more jobs to Texas. Cutting government spending would be a key point for Prather when it comes to funding the wall.
“We’re ranked as a global leader in terms of oil, gas and energy production,” Prather said. “We have revenue streams. This governor spent a $48 billion increase on top of the budget in the last seven years.”
Huffines said when it comes to combating illegal immigration, he would require companies to e-verify all employees to make sure they are legal along with counting all illegal immigrants in the government school systems.
“You’re spending $6-7 billion educating kids that aren’t supposed to be here,” Huffines said. “I’m going to do an accounting on that. We’re going to push back on that as far as we can.”
Harrison said illegal immigrants would be instantly deported instead of being apprehended in order to save on state funds. Prather said his goal would be to disincentivize the reasons people come to the United States illegally.
“Right now the health care, welfare, education and the benefits that they’re getting is bringing them here and were not doing anything about it,” Prather said.
Texas was ranked second in most illegal immigration and first in refugee resettlement, according to the 2020 Migration Policy Institute Report. As governor, Harrison said there would be no refugees under his administration. Prather followed suit.
“It’s only costing you money and its taking away your rights and your liberties when you have illegals that are being put in man camps and our men and women in the oil and gas field can’t even do their job. Our hotels are being taken up and we’ve got veterans on the streets and living homeless, but yet we’re putting these illegals in housing,” Prather said.
West said those coming to the U.S. need to be vetted before they are allowed entry just as two of his interpreters during his time in Afghanistan did when they wanted entry into the country.
“What I had them do is read the declaration of independence, read the United States Constitution and write an essay on why they though the United States of America was the best country in the world,” West said.
The primary election will take place March 1 with early voting on Feb. 14 and Feb. 25.