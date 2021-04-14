Governor appoints Randy Brooks as Texas A&M System regent; two others reappointed

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed James R. “Randy” Brooks and reappointed Bill Mahomes Jr. and Bob Albritton to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

Their terms will expire Feb. 1, 2027.

Brooks, a San Angelo resident who earned a bachelor of science in economics from Texas A&M, is a partner in BNB Ventures, which owns and operates Jack’s Convenience Stores, Penta Petro and FM Fuel & Resources. He is involved in several civic organizations in San Angelo and is an executive board member of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets and served in the Army Reserve.

Mahomes, of Dallas, is a partner with Bracewell LLP. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law. He was the first Black man to matriculate and graduate from Texas A&M as a member of the Corps of Cadets. He was honorably discharged as a captain in the Army Reserves.

Albritton is the chairman and CEO of Mayfair Investments. He earned a bachelor of business administration from Texas A&M and served as a second lieutenant in the Air Force. He is a former liaison to the Corps of Cadets and System Military Training Programs.