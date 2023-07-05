Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken will not seek another term, according to the Washington County DA’s office.

Renken will have served as a criminal prosecutor for 29 years by the time she retires after her current term ends Jan. 1, 2025.

From 1996 to 2000, Renken served as the assistant district attorney and was later elected as the Washington County Attorney. From 2013-19, Renken was the District Attorney for Washington and Burleson counties until the district split in 2019.

In a statement provided in the press release, Renken said she believes it is time for someone else to take over the position.

“I am very grateful for a community that has supported me for so long and allowed me the opportunity to serve in the vital position,” Renken said in the statement. “Law and order is vital for our community to continue to move in a positive direction in which the district attorney’s office plays an important role.”