Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp officially weighed in on the College Station sewer trunk line and lift station debate, and made it clear the System will not be involved, following a meeting with Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez.

“[Sharp] could care less about the pump station or the lift station over there, it is not part of his deal,” Gutierrez said during Tuesday night’s Bryan City Council meeting, after he met with Sharp earlier that morning. “This is part of Northgate and only Northgate, and has nothing to do with Century Square and the park area around Hensel Park. He made me 100% clear on that.”

Laylan Copelin, an A&M System spokesperson, told The Eagle on Wednesday that Gutierrez’s comments are an accurate representation of Sharp’s stance on the matter.

“The bottom line is the university doesn’t need the sewer line for anything it’s doing,” Copelin said. “It is not our fight.”

College Station city staff has stated the reason a sewer trunk line is necessary is in order to prepare for growth the Northgate District will bring to the city. Both Bryan and College Station councilors and residents have asked Texas A&M to either have a say in the matter or offset the cost of the lift station route.

During a June 13 Bryan City Council meeting, Mary Linne of Bryan told councilors: “College Station needs to stay in College Station because it benefits College Station.”

“It doesn’t benefit us at all,” Linne said previously. “It is for Northgate at A&M, and A&M can pony up the money because there is plenty of money that A&M gives to College Station for doing things.”

College Station City Council members ultimately will decide between two routes being considered: a lift station along Chimney Hill and Cooner Street in College Station or a right-of-way route along North Rosemary Drive in Bryan’s Beverley Estates neighborhood.

A lift station is a hole in the ground with a concrete or fiberglass basin, where generally two or more pumps are installed which push the sewer flow through a force main to a downstream point, either to another lift station or a treatment plant, according to Virginia-based Dewberry Construction.

Bob Yancy has been the only College Station councilor to take a stance on how he plans to vote. During a June 12 council meeting he said: “I am not going to be able to support this line going through Rosemary as one member of council.”

At that same meeting, Yancy called upon Texas A&M and others to help offset some of the projected cost.

“I feel like this issue has gone too far, I feel like it is going to infect other initiatives between our two cities,” Yancy said. “I want to appeal to Texas A&M University; I want to appeal to the city of Bryan; I want to appeal to the developers and our staff about [setting] fees on the developers at Century Square Phase ll, if it is at all possible.”

Beverley Estates/Rosemary Homeowners Association president Scott Hickle, who lives on Park Lane, addressed the Bryan City Council during Tuesday night’s meeting and was grateful for his city’s continued efforts in hearing citizen concerns.

“Thank you for putting up with this situation just as we have for the last several months,” he said. “I am telling you we have 100% unqualified support from our residents in Bryan. And we really hope that the situation can be worked out. Something that just occurred, apparently there is a bid out for a lift station in College Station that we just became aware of. Which is kind of funny on the timing standpoint and it is also kind of a little bit strange I guess you could say in regards to some of the folks over there that are totally against lift stations; and now here they are going to put in a lift station, which we all knew was going to happen. Other than that, those are just facts and you can make of them what you will.”

Following the discussion, The Eagle reached out to the city of College Station asking if there are current bids on a lift station. College Station’s department for water services confirmed they are replacing an old system.

“We’re bidding on a very small lift station that will take the Carter Lake Lagoon system — one of three wastewater treatment plants we operate — offline,” the department stated Tuesday. “The older lagoon system currently treats the supernatant [a clear liquid overlying material deposited by settling, precipitation or centrifugation] from about 30 homes in the Carter Lake subdivision. The new lift station’s force main will outfall into the gravity line that was recently constructed through/near the proposed ballpark on Rock Prairie.”

Bryan councilman James Edge said he appreciates Bryan residents’ patience with the council as it waits on which decision will be made.

“I know this has not been easy for all of you that are affected by this proposed project and I also want you to know that we have not forgotten,” Edge said Tuesday night. “I know it seems like at times these months go by and it seems like we are neglecting you guys, but I promise it is on the forefront of most of us up here on the dais, [we] think about this every day. I just want you to know we are still as committed to assisting you guys to preserving your neighborhood as we ever have been. Moving forward we will respond as we need to and if we need to proactively take action, as far as I am concerned, as one councilmember I am prepared to do so.”

Council members Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and Kevin Boriskie shared similar comments to Edge and said they were thankful for the citizen input and are invested in finding a solution.

Gutierrez concluded the discussion by saying residents are “constantly in conversations” about this topic.

“We haven’t forgotten,” Gutierrez said. “And we do know that it takes two and it is going to take the people in College Station and the citizens of College Station to speak not only to their council people and their mayor but their city staff, and let them know that they also don’t agree with what is going on over there. It is kind of ironic that they would be setting out for bid a lift station right now, when we have been told all of the stuff that we have been told.”

College Station city staff stated from the beginning that a large cost factor and the reliability and sustainability of lift stations are weighed heavily in consideration for the Cooner Street route.

Guttierrez added that “lift stations are an integral part of any planning development or any development going forward.”

“Unless, your city is built at the top of a hill and your treatment center is at the very bottom of the hill, there is going to be a pump and a lift somewhere,” he said. “Going forward we are trying to work with anything that we can that will help them make an easy decision as well. And believe me it is just as hard for them sitting on that deal as it is us sitting over here. They are having to make those decisions to pay for something that is going to be a little bit more expensive.”

Regardless of the decision made by College Station councilors, Gutierrez said the council has Bryan citizen’s backs.

“You do have our support whatever their decision is; we are still going to have our support. And I just hope it doesn’t go to that,” he said Tuesday night. “I am not trying to talk down to anybody, not to you guys, not to them and not to our council. I do think it is a hard decision they have to come through, not only for the elected officials but for their city staff.”

Update

The city of College Station provided this statement Thursday:

“The City of College Station’s Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) grants it the exclusive right and responsibility to provide sewer service to the Hensel Park area owned by Texas A&M University, including the Century Square development. The Texas Water Code requires CCN holders to provide continuous and adequate service within their CCN boundary. The Texas A&M University System provides sewer service to part of the Century Square development through an interlocal agreement with the City of College Station. The Northeast Sewer Line serves the rest of the Hensel Park and Century Square area. The line will also serve Northgate and adjacent areas in College Station’s CCN. Future development in the area will require the planned sewer upgrades.”