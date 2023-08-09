District 14 Representative John Raney announced Wednesday that he would not seek re-election in 2024, via a statement from his office.

In the statement, Raney, 76, said he decided not to run again so that he can spend more time with his family.

“I have decided to not seek re-election in 2023 so that I may spend more time at home and on the road with my beautiful wife, Elizabeth, our daughters, their spouses and our eight precious grandchildren,” he said in the statement.

During his tenure in office, Raney helped acquire dedicated funding for Texas A&M University, STEM lab funding, veteran job and education protections along with many other legislative accomplishments, according to the statement.

He also assisted in the passage of the three bills that make up property tax relief which took center stage during the Legislature’s second special session.

Raney began serving in the Legislature in 2011 and has served as a member of the energy council, numerous caucuses and six terms on the house higher education committee among other appointments.