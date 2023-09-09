A law passed during Texas’ 88th legislative session this past spring will require Brazos County, along with 89 other counties, to increase its election-day polling locations as many already struggle to secure suitable buildings, and recruit and train polling staff.

Senate Bill 924 was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 6 and went into effect on Sept. 1. The bill was authored by state Sen. Drew Springer, a Republican, and passed through both chambers solely on Republican votes. The bill was originally meant to allow small counties not participating in countywide voting to combine precincts with under 10,000 registered voters. Countywide voting allows residents to vote at any polling location within their county even if it is not within their precinct.

However, the bill’s sole amendment — authored by state Rep. John Bucy III, a Democrat — changed how counties using countywide voting calculated their number of polling locations, resulting in a significant increase for many.

In a statement to The Eagle, Bucy said the amendment was intended to stop counties from limiting their number of voting locations.

“My amendment was intended to prevent polling place closures in counties that use countywide polling,” Bucy said in a statement. “The effect of the legislation without it would have been to reduce the minimum number of vote centers required, which is currently proportional to how many precincts are in a county. We must continue to increase access to the ballot box and ensure every Texan can vote freely, safely and equally.”

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said finding enough new poll workers and locations will be tough, but that the recently created vote center review committee is already working on it and the county hopes to have at least eight additional election day locations for 2024. The Texas presidential primary is March 5, 2024.

There are 25 voting centers in Brazos County, according to the city of Bryan’s website.

“We’ve already done a lot of work not knowing that [SB 924] was going to come around,” she said. “We have already started looking for locations. We’re in the process of, before the 2024 election cycle, trying to add eight locations.”

Since the new law only applies to primary and general elections, Hancock said it will not affect the voting locations for this upcoming November election, but that securing enough new locations to participate by then will be difficult.

“We have a long list of places that have already denied us access or refused to contract with us for their facility,” she said. “If they’re privately owned there’s really nothing we can do about that. When you look for a polling place there are lots of requirements for those things: adequate parking, ADA requirements, access to the building [and] adequately sized room, then the equipment that we need to have there and staff. So there’s more that goes into a location than just finding a location.”

Given the new costs that new locations, equipment and workers will require, Hancock said some additional funds have already been planned for.

“Equipment itself is $254,000 and then we would also have to buy additional pole pads which are over $34,000 [in total],” she said. “So, yes we’re already in the process of getting that stuff ordered and set up and delivered so it can be paid out of this year’s budget.”

Since the law will be in effect for the 2024 primary elections that means that both the local Democratic and Republican parties will have to find new poll workers and Brazos County Republican Party Chair Elianor Vessalli said she has already looked into having younger residents work the polls.

“I know our election code allows for a certain amount of young people, students, to be involved and I think that would be great to involve high schoolers who are of age in the process,” Vessalli said. “I’ve verbally introduced that idea but we haven’t had a chance to kind of bring all of that together and I know CSIS has a new superintendent so that’s something that’s on my to-do list.”

Although the new law presents a challenge for both parties and the county, Vessalli said she believes they will be able to solve the issue.

“I’m confident that we’re going to be able to work together,” she said. “We’ve done that before for the locations that we have and the community has always stepped up when it comes to the volunteers. It’s going to take a little bit of legwork to staff that many but I’m also confident that we’ll be able to do it.”

Brazos County Democratic Party chair Thomas Cavaness said in a statement to The Eagle that although he does not agree with the original reasoning behind the bill, he believes greater voter access is a good thing, even if it means work in finding workers and locations.

“Historically, it has been difficult to fill the required election worker spots and this new mandate from the State will only make this more difficult; this affects both parties,” Cavaness said.

Cavaness said he and the local Democratic party plan to develop a qualified set of poll workers for the 2024 primary elections.

“Despite the challenges of poll worker recruitment, the Brazos County Democratic Party will work to recruit the most diverse group of poll workers that we have ever had. … 2024 is a pivotal year for Texas politics. Democracy is on the line and Democrats will not stop fighting.”

Residents looking to become poll workers for either party can reach out to each party’s office via their respective websites at https://www.brazosdems.org/ orhttps://brazosgop.org/.