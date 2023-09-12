Bryan-College Station attorney Paul Dyson announced his campaign to represent House District 14, which contains parts of Brazos County.

Dyson, who is running as a Republican, has lived in the Bryan-College Station area for 30 years and is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the South Texas College of Law, according to a campaign press release. During his time in the BCS area, Dyson has served as vice-chair on the Board of Trustees for Allen Academy, vice-chair of the College Station Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, president of the OPAS Board of Directors and was recently appointed to the board of American Momentum Bank.

In the press release, Dyson said he thanks John Raney, the current District 14 representative who is set to retire, for his years of service to the community and that he believes he is the right man to take the reins.

“As someone raised in Bryan-College Station, I was immersed in the unique values and spirit of this community,” he said in the statement. “Texas serves as a global beacon of freedom, family and opportunity. These enduring principles inspire me to announce my candidacy for the Texas House of Representatives, District 14, as a proud Republican.”

Former Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk announced his candidacy in August as did Copy Corner founder Larry Hodges, who later withdrew.