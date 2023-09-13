A new housing and shopping development may be coming to Bryan that could rival Century Square and the Northgate Entertainment District, both of which would be within walking distance.

Renderings of the potential development along South College Avenue were presented Tuesday at the Bryan Commerce and Development Inc. Board of Directors meeting. According to the city of Bryan, the new mixed-use destination would feature top-tier commercial and residential real estate that would operate as a gateway between Texas A&M University and Downtown Bryan.

The city said it partnered with Lero & Associates Inc. to secure land and find a master developer to create the new high-density community. The visual renditions of the idealized redevelopment were created in partnership with the architecture firm OMNIPLAN, according to the city.

According to the Brazos County Appraisal District, 34 properties purchased between June 2020 to June 2023 in the area are currently owned by Bryan Commerce and Development Inc. The majority of the properties, 21, were purchased in January 2021.

Bill Lero, President of Lero & Associates Inc., spoke to the board at the beginning of the presentation and said the project has been in the works since 2020.

“It really started in 2020 with the adoption of the plan and … how valuable this area could be,” Lero said. “It’s just an exceptional opportunity for economic redevelopment, revitalization. It’s very strategic but the city’s infrastructure in that area is very outdated. It’s worn and, in a lot of cases, just totally depleted, but it stands out that this is the northern gateway of Texas A&M in the city of Bryan.”

Lero said that since A&M is a premier institution, Bryan needs to make a good impression as people leave College Station and enter Bryan.

“This area was developed 70 years ago when the population of Bryan was 18,000 [and] enrollment was 6,200,” he said. “Including students, faculty [and] citizens, you could easily estimate that there’s 100,000-plus of population that [is] in walking distance of this location. So you can start to see the value of it.”

OMNIPLAN architectural designer Martian Medina said that one of the important things to keep in mind is that college towns have more than just students.

“There’s been this constant conversation about a college town and the idea of college-type apartments, college-type bars and not everybody in a college town is a college student,” Medina said. “So finding a space that can elevate some of these spaces, provide a different type of program use and maybe a different level of service or type of residences for researchers, for professors, faculty.”

While showing potential building layouts for the area, Medina said they aimed to keep high-density buildings toward the center with smaller, more residential, buildings to the outside so that the development would more easily transition back into the surrounding residential zones.

“You can start to see the rest of the development in the neighborhood being a single story and how we’re trying to do level from residential products that are one story to the two-story townhomes, potentially three-story townhomes,” he said. “Then we go to a four-story apartment that is wrapping a parking garage that is concealed and you don’t see just a parking garage.”

After the presentation, the council members voiced their support of the project’s vision. Councilman Ray Arrington said that he liked the idea and that it reminded him of The Domain in Austin, but that he was concerned about potential parking issues.

OMNIPLAN senior project manager Jeff Slajer responded and said that parking needs are calculated using future projections on population.

“Parking is going to be key; one of the things that is being studied pretty regularly right now is not only the parking demand but future parking demand as we go to a little bit more multimodal,” Sajer said. “I think what’s unique is this is close enough to where people are used [to] and actually have access to a variety of different transportation modes versus just relying on cars.”

Councilor Jared Salvato said that the opportunity presented in the project is exactly the kind of thing Bryan needs to raise the bar.

“This is a huge potential for the city of Bryan and the catalyst opportunity to develop this, but also the pockets that come along with it,” Salvato said. “What we’re looking at right now are real pretty pictures and renderings and hopefully we can get something like that in here, but you know we are challenging the status quo. We are raising the bar with a project like this and there’s not a better place to do it than in the city of Bryan.”

Councilor Marcia Ewers-Shurtleff added she believes the plan respects that it would be located near a historic neighborhood.

“We can certainly do better and so I’m happy to see that y’all have a vision but also are respecting the neighborhoods,” she said. “As soon as you come into Bryan we should be showing off our brightest and our best. …2,200 feet from the university was where we were kind of not exactly putting our best foot forward so I’m excited to see what y’all can do there and I think it’s a great plan.”