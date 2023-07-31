A Navasota elderly community could receive over $700,000 in state tax relief from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA).

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the TDHCA had awarded $87.7 million through the TDHCA Housing Tax Credit Program to 54 rental properties that provide reduced rent through the state, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The funds are expected to help repair and/or construct over 3,100 housing units for families who make up to 80% of the average median income for their area.

According to the TDHCA’s list of recommended recipients selected from the application waiting list, Buckingham Gardens in Navasota has been recommended to receive a portion of the $16 million set aside for at-risk housing.

Although the list shows that Buckingham Gardens has been recommended to receive funds, it is unclear how much of the requested $740,000 it will ultimately receive.

Navasota Manor, another senior community, also appears on the list but has not yet been recommended to be awarded.