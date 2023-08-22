In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning, Copy Corner founder Larry Hodges announced that he has withdrawn from the race for House District 14 less than two weeks after announcing his campaign.

In his statement, Hodges said that he had ignored some of the challenges and responsibilities he has and that it would not be fair to citizens if he took office while facing such challenges.

Hodges also said that it is still early in the election cycle and that he believes a full slate of qualified candidates will run for the position.

“Please be respectful to those who are willing to serve us at every level, whether you agree or disagree with their views,” he said in the statement. “Please accept my apology; the outpour of support has been truly humbling.”