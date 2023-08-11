Copy Corner founder Larry Hodges announced Thursday that he will run as a Republican for Texas House District 14 representative.

The announcement comes just a day after the current representative, John Raney, announced that he would not seek re-election in 2024.

According to the press release, Hodges’ steering committee includes Brazos County Commissioners Nancy Berry and Chuck Konderla, Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez and College Station Mayor John Nichols among others.

Hodges, who is also general partner of the Bryan and College Station DoubleDave’s restaurants, is a self-described respected business owner, community leader and conservative Republican from College Station, according to the press release.

In the announcement statement, Hodges said his long-time connections in the community make him a viable candidate to serve the Brazos County community.

“For more than 30 years, I have served Aggieland as a student, business owner and community volunteer,” he said. “As a lifelong Republican, I am committed to advancing the conservative principles that have contributed to the prosperity of both Texas and this District. … We must secure our borders, make our communities safer, provide additional tax relief to property owners and ensure a world-class education for every child in this state.”

The primary election is slated for March 2024 with the general election set for November 2024.

Former Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk also announced his candidacy Thursday.

Former District 14 representative from 1999 to 2011, Fred Brown announced Wednesday that he would be running for the position again but then renounced his candidacy on Facebook Friday and endorsed Larry Hodges.