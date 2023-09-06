Kyle Kacal announced Wednesday that he would be running for re-election to the Texas House as the representative of District 12, which includes parts of Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Robertson, Walker and Washington counties.

Kacal has been in office since November 2012 and helped secure over $1.4 billion in funding for school safety during the past legislative session, according to a press release from the representative’s office.

In the release, Kacal also mentioned that he is an advocate for rural Texas and helped pass Proposition 1 to protect family farms and ranches across Texas.

In May, Kacal was one of 60 Republicans and 61 Democrats in the House who voted for the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton.