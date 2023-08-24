Confusion surrounding the legality of delta-8, 9, and 10 products — some of which are currently sold at local smoke shops — continues even four years after the law that created the loophole for them to be sold was passed.

In 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325 into law in order to allow hemp to be grown in Texas as long as its delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) level remained under 0.3% based on its dry weight. This law also had the unintended consequence of causing a flood of delta-8, delta-9 and delta-10 products to enter retail stores and begin to be marketed as legal.

According to the Texas State Law Library website, consumable hemp products with less than 0.3% delta-9 are permitted under Chapter 443 of the Texas Health & Safety Code.

Delta-8, which is similar to delta-9, is currently listed as a Schedule I controlled substance by the Texas Department of State Health Services (HSHS), however, a temporary injunction filled in Travis County on Nov. 5, 2021, has allowed some products to remain on the market.

According to Travis County’s online court documents portal, this lawsuit is still ongoing and the last case event took place nearly a year ago on Aug. 26, 2023, when DSHS and the Texas Department of State Health Services changed attorneys.

Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons said that this lawsuit means some charges might not be prosecuted while the lawsuit makes its way through the court system.

“That lawsuit has not been resolved yet so right now that’s in limbo,” Parsons said. “The delta-8 and delta-10s, we have not been prosecuting those particular cases because there’s a debate back and forth as to whether that’s illegal. … Once that lawsuit gets resolved, that’ll give us more discretion.”

However, Parsons said his office will still prosecute cases of delta-9 if it is found to have over .3% THC.

“Delta-9 THC, if it’s a vape pen or something like that, that is still a felony if it is above .3%,” he said. “We work with the Department of Public Safety in their labs as well as a couple of private labs like Armstrong Labs to send those off to determine whether or not they are illegal.”

When the new law passed in 2019, Parson said there was a lot of confusion early on once THC delta products began to hit the market.

“It changed from a qualitative analysis of being able to just visually identify marijuana to this quantitative analysis of whether or not it was above .3%,” he said. “That changed how the labs look at it and then that created a scramble for labs to try to change up their equipment to be able to identify delta-9 THC above .3%.”

In the majority of cases Parsons has looked at, he said defendants usually are found to have bought a product believing it was legal only to find out that it was not.

“In my experience of looking at the cases, no, we’re not seeing a ton of people thinking, ‘Oh no, this is legal delta-9,” he said. “So what we see is usually that it’s like, no, this is 80, 30, 40, 50% delta-9 THC. … They’re buying it in other places that are not smoke shops and things like that,” he said. “So, we’re not finding a lot of situations where someone is genuinely confused.”

Even though it is a felony to possess delta-9 with a THC content of over .3%, Paterson said they currently have a program through which first-time offenders can have their cases dismissed.

“We have put into place a pre-trial diversion program for low-level offenses, low-level drug offenses with very little criminal history,” he said. “They get randomly drug tested over a year. They will still report to probation like they normally would, but if they can do all of that … then they are eligible for that case to be dismissed.”

In a statement to The Eagle, Kole Taylor, the public information officer of the Bryan Police Department, said people may have a hard time determining what they are purchasing and that just because it is sold in a store does not mean it is officially under the legal limit.

“Since these products are not regulated, consumers may not know what they are purchasing,” Taylor said in an email. “The same can be said for stores selling these products.

When it comes to police determining whether or not a product is legal, Taylor said Bryan officers use a variety of evidence when deciding if a suspect will be arrested.

“Presumptive tests show the presence of THC, however, that is typically only [a] portion of developing probable cause to make an on-site arrest,” Taylor said in an email. “There is typically other evidence such as packaging that indicates it is THC (often displaying the California or Colorado THC stamp), or admission by the person possessing such contraband.

“Officers will look at the totality of circumstances and evidence, or lack thereof, before making an arrest or not.”

