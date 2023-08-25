When Emily Fisher was in college, one professor shaped the next course of her life and led her in a new direction, helping bring her to where she is today.

“I went to Blinn Junior College right out of high school and for some reason I took an engineering calculus class, even though I had no idea what my major was going to be,” Fisher told The Eagle on Thursday. “[Ms. Smith] was my calculus teacher and I probably should not have just jumped into that class but I did and I had to work really hard. I was doing really well and she asked what I was going to [study] at [Texas] A&M. I said I have no idea and she said I really need to think about something science and engineering related.”

After that conversation with her math professor, Fisher said she switched her major to civil engineering and hasn’t looked back. A native of Bryan who grew up in College Station, Fisher said she knew she wanted to find a way back to Aggieland. After receiving her degree from Texas A&M University, she started working in the public sector and worked in Houston on various projects, before making her way back to College Station.

For 10 years she worked as a project manager with the city’s public works and capital projects department. She was later promoted in December 2021 as the city of College Station’s public works director.

“All along I have always had the mind for building things and putting things together, but it just never crossed my mind as in doing engineering until I got to college,” she said.

As a woman in a leadership role, Fisher said having other female leaders whom she admired and also encouraged her to succeed impacted the rest of her life.

“Having [women] teachers telling me, ‘Hey, this is something you’re good at,’ was huge. And then engineering — some would say that it might be a ‘male-dominated field,’ but it’s really not anymore which is great to see,” she said. “STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] has become [more] equal now.”

Fisher said finding affinity groups to be a part of like the society of women engineers, and anything where women can be empowered by other women, was crucial in the development of her leadership skills.

“For me it has always been ‘What can I do to better myself? What do I need to work on?’ And I feel like getting outside my comfort zone — I hate doing it but it needs to happen — and joining those types of groups was huge,” she recalled. “Putting yourself in that position and getting outside of that comfort zone, just really helped develop me as a leader and develop my potential.”

Growing up, Fisher said she looked up to her mother, Carla Robinson, who inspired her from a young age to keep pursuing her dreams. She also admired many other female department leaders at the city who she was able to learn from in her career.

“With the city, there are so many department heads, city managers and councilwomen that are there to look up to which is great,” she said. “It is so good to see that and I am glad that I work with such a great team and so many inspiring leaders. I always want to learn and I have definitely learned so much from the other women I work with, and I feel like I have had that more now than ever. There are always women in other workplaces I have been in, but now I feel really lucky to be amongst the women that I am.”

For any woman who might be starting a new leadership role and might have hesitations or worries about being respected in their position as a leader, Fisher advises them to set aside their worries and still feel empowered.

“It’s never as bad as you think. You are way more powerful and you are heard more than you think,” she said. “I know sometimes confidence can be an issue, but I would just want anyone to know to not second-guess yourself, to not question yourself going into a situation, and just always give yourself the room to grow, the room to learn more and the room to make mistakes. Because that is going to happen and it is not because you are a woman or anything, you are just going to mess up and just give yourself that grace and that room to do that.”

If she could give any advice to her younger self knowing she would be in many leadership roles, she said it would be “to not sweat the small stuff.”

“Let the small stuff go,” she said. “Go easy on yourself and know that it is going to be OK, and just have room to enjoy it along the way. Just have fun.”