When Marca Ewers-Shurtleff was in junior high school, she carried a pocketbook U.S. Constitution all the way into high school, as a reminder of her passion for politics and public service.

“I have always been interested in public service and I truly do think there are some people who have a calling to do certain things,” she told The Eagle on Monday. “I loved Lincoln–Douglas debates, I loved history. I really believe that I am called to be in public service in whatever role that is in. I had worked in Austin and Washington D.C. in different roles and worked with some municipalities in Houston, but I always find myself circling back to public service. I think it is a good way to give back. … It was a really organic fit for me to get involved in council.”

Ewers-Shurtleff was elected to the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 seat in December 2021. She has been practicing law as a solo practitioner in Downtown Bryan since January 2015. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 2006, and later graduated from law school at South Texas College of Law in Houston in December 2014. She also has served on the Bryan Business Council and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. She also served as the mayor of Stratford, Texas, her hometown.

“[Having] served as my small town’s mayor back in my 20s … and to date that was still the most rewarding thing I had ever done. Just being able to make an actual difference in people’s lives, and I think that is what is so special about municipal or small government is that we are very accessible,” she said. “That is certainly my favorite part about being here and being local.”

With a former background in local government, she surrounded herself with people who encouraged her to continue her line of service and run for city council. Once she decided she was ready, she found a group of women who supported her on the campaign trail.

“Although it was a lot of work, the campaign was amazing and I think the way we approached the campaign has really qualified me to do a much better job, as not just a female leader, but a leader in my district,” she said. “My campaign was almost entirely run by women. I had so many wonderful friends come out and help me and inspire me. Since I have been on council, I have had several of my women friends ask ‘How do we get involved?’ We have taken them up on it and now three of them are on boards and commissions, so that keeps me going. It keeps me optimistic that we can continue to open these doors.”

As a woman in a leadership role, Ewers-Shurtleff said she has felt respected as a leader among her council counterparts and never felt unsupported in her role as an elected official.

“Our current council is wonderful. Even though I am the only woman on there, I am really happy to report they kind of listen to me. So I have a seat at the table; I don’t have a problem with them to take me seriously,” she recalled. “I have had times in my life before where I really had to fight for a seat at that table, or really got a chip on my shoulder, where I had to work to be taken seriously. … But especially with this mayor and this council, that is not the case.”

She never was deterred by those times in her career when she wasn’t taken seriously.

“In my legal profession [as an attorney], oftentimes I am the only one in the room or I am the only woman in front of a jury and sometimes that has been a challenge,” she said. “Jurors are notoriously honest with you, especially after you try a case in front of them, so there has been feedback sometimes that is difficult to hear: ‘I didn’t like what you wore. You smiled too much. You smiled too little. You look like decoration. You talk too much,’ and this will all be from the same jury. I don’t hear that with my male colleagues.”

She gave advice to women who may worry about not being respected at work.

“I think what we as women do a lot of times, is we hold ourselves back. We might be more insecure or less confident in delivering a message that we really believe in and that we think a lot of people would agree with us on and that they would be willing to support,” she said. “A lot of times I think we as women can be our own biggest obstacle and just building that confidence, we are told we have to fill a certain box or be a certain type or behave a certain way, or dress like this, or smile more or smile less, in order to be the right person for that.

“But I think once you shut down that noise, you really get excited and passionate about something and the only person that can stand in your way is you.”

The many women who came before her have served as motivation to keep going. She said it was important for her to honor opportunities she was given, that her mother and grandmother may not have.

“My background is farm and ranch so the women in my family did not go to college. They weren’t able to get a formal education, but they were smart and they were resourceful and they were caring, and they made sure I knew how to read before I even started school,” she said. “My mother and my grandmother, they are just pistols and they are fun and they are smart and they really got me focused on what I could be and to not take for granted that the first person in my family at least, was having those opportunities, and not to take them for granted because they didn’t have them.”

If she could give any advice to her younger self knowing she would be in many leadership roles, she said it would be “don’t be so hard on yourself.”

“I was so hyper-focused on getting a great education, making grades, being involved in every single extracurricular activity, that I never gave myself the kind of grace I was talking about that I would like to see my friends give themselves, and that I give them,” she said. “I am really happy with where I am now, and you don’t get here without making mistakes in your past, you don’t learn without doing some things the hard way.”